A man and a woman from Birch Tree were seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Joshua P. Stroh, 35, was driving his 2005 Ford Explorer southbound on Highway 19 and traveled off the right side of the roadway. Stroh then returned to the roadway, overcorrected and traveled off the right side of the roadway a second time. Stroh the struck a fence and a tree, patrol said.

Stroh, and Sabrina D. Cuchine, 37, a passenger, were both seriously injured and were transported to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains by Oregon County Ambulance.

Stroh’s vehicle was totaled. Neither person was wearing a safety device.

The accident was investigated by Tpr. A. K. Falterman. Assisting was Msgt. T. W. Meyer.