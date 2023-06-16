Two Houston men were involved in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning, authorities said.

Ethan R. Shaw, 22, was driving his 2022 Kawasaki Sportbike westbound on Highway Z five miles southwest of Houston when a 2004 Chevrolet Impala driven by Garold McCoy, 77, turned into his path, patrol said.

McCoy suffered no reported injuries. Shaw suffered moderate injuries and was transported by private conveyance to Texas County Memorial Hospital.

Both vehicles suffered minor damage. Shaw was wearing a safety device, McCoy was not.

The accident was investigated by Cpl. S. J. Crewse.