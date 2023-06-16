A man and a woman from Texas were arrested Friday morning by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Justin J. Fisk, 27, was arrested on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, false impersonation, speeding, no valid plates, displaying plates of another, no insurance and no seatbelt, authorities said.

Shailynn S. Burrow, 21, was arrested on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and no seatbelt, authorities said.

The patrol said they were taken to the Wright County Jail on a 24-hour hold.