Two Winona residents were arrested Friday morning by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Anthony J. Stewart, 35, was arrested on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine and felony warrant for drug possession out of Shannon County, authorities said.

Megan H. Dooley, 27, was arrested on a charge of felony possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, authorities said.

The patrol said they were taken to the Shannon County Jail on a 24-hour hold.