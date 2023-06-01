The Missouri State Highway Patrol and EMS were called early Thursday morning after a vehicle struck an animal in Texas County.

Daphne R. Tihen, 18, was driving her 2013 Nissan Versa eastbound nine miles southeast of Houston on Hwy. H when she struck a deer in the roadway.

She was wearing a safety device and suffered minor injuries. The car suffered moderate damage.

She was transported by private vehicle to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.

The accident occurred at Longview Road and Highway H, authorities said.