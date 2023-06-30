A 13-year-old Houston girl was injured Thursday in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 17 three miles north of Bucyrus.

Atasha L. Starbuck, 38, of Houston, was driving her 2012 Chrysler Town and Country southbound when she struck a deer in the roadway, patrol said.

Starbuck suffered no injuries and was wearing a safety device. A passenger, a 13-year-old female juvenile suffered minor injuries and was also wearing a seatbelt.

The girl was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.

The vehicle had moderate damage.