This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Veterans organizations are joining to provide a meal Saturday, July 1, in downtown Houston in conjunction with Fourth of July activities.

Included on the menu are hotdogs — dubbed as “Freedom Dogs.” Serving starts at 2 p.m. There will 400 hotdogs, 400 bags of chips and 400 bottles of cold water to give away. Individual condiment packets with mustard and ketchup and squeeze bottles of sweet relish will be available, organizers said.

Charcoal grills are expected to fire up at about noon. The meal will be served as long as supplies last at the Lone Star Plaza at First Street and Pine Street. A big banner will be on the pavilion to mark the location.

Veterans are expected to ride on a float during the 4 p.m. parade.

Veteran Ron Jones will likely have a Vietnam War display from the Texas County Military Museum. Pocket-sized U.S. Constitutions also will be available.