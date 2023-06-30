The Houston Alumni Association is in need of Houston High School alumni — of all ages — to help in staging the organization’s annual activities.

This year’s events are on Saturday, Sept. 30. The Houston High School homecoming is Friday, Sept. 29. The football game is against Ava.

This is a limited commitment of time for those wanting to help: The association meets on even numbered months on the fourth Monday at 6 p.m. at First Christian Church on East Highway 17.

If you are interested, call 417-260-1669.

Another important note for HHS alumni: If you move, contact the association so it can keep its mailing list accurate. Drop your new address to P.O. Box 304, Houston, Mo. 65483. A newsletter is under development right now.