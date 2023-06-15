The City of Houston is seeking volunteers to operate the Houston Visitors Center.

In an announcement, the city it is looking for citizens to help reopen the building that sits near Walnut Street (Highway F) and U.S. 63. Before an extensive renovation, a Houston icon, Haney Market, operated there from until the late 1960s and was a landmark for commerce in Houston. The building was constructed in 1936. The market was a popular business situated across from one of Houston’s best springs and on the highway to Rolla.

In 2006, Downtown Houston Inc. bought the property, along with nearby land that had housed a redi-mix, and renovated the site. Later, it donated it to the City of Houston.

The center’s hours would be 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Persons interested can contact Mayor Viki Narancich at 417-300-7745 or Houston City Hall at 417-967-3348 to sign up for time slots.