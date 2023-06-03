The body of a woman was found Friday in a remote area in Shannon County, authorities said.

The remains were identified as those of Melinda Louise Wilkinson, 32, of Leadington, Mo.

Wilkinson’s family reported her missing May 7 and the Leadington Police Department requested the assistance of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s division of drug and crime control at Troop C.

Investigators learned she might be in the Shannon County area.

Members of Troop G’s criminal investigative unit joined the case. On May 30, Wilkinson’s abandoned vehicle was found in the Rocky Falls area of the Ozark National Scenic Riverways in Shannon County. Members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Leadington Police Department, U.S. Park Service, Shannon County Sheriff’s Department and the Archway Dog Rescue Team conducted an extensive search that spanned days.

On Friday, her body was found in a remote area adjacent to the park grounds. The investigation is continuing. No foul play is suspected.