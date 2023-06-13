A south-central Missouri project is among 28 projects in the Delta Regional Authority awarded $11.7 million.

Missouri State University-West Plains was awarded more than $437,000 from the federal initiative to engage unemployed or underemployed adults, veterans, high school youth, incumbent workers and other underrepresented groups through education and career training within the manufacturing and construction sections.

“The Delta Workforce Grant Program (DWP) makes targeted investments in initiatives and programs that support workforce employment and training needs in DRA’s region and helps create pathways to high-quality careers that allow residents to thrive and remain in their communities,” said DRA Federal Co-Chairman Dr. Corey Wiggins. “As a result of this investment, nearly 3,800 individuals are projected to receive industry-driven skills training for high-demand jobs in their communities, helping to strengthen local workforce ecosystems and economic vitality throughout the region.”

DRA made available grants ranging from $50,000 – $450,000 to address the employment and training needs of the local and regional workforce, created in collaboration with community partners and aligned with existing economic and workforce development plans and strategies. Programs funded through DWP provide workforce training and education to individuals residing in the eight-state DRA region and include at least one employer partner seeking to hire more skilled workers in a high-demand industry sector. The majority of DRA’s investments are made in communities that have been underserved, discriminated against, and adversely affected by persistent poverty and inequality. DRA remains committed to strategies to advance equity in the region.