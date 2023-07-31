The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

John J. Carter III, 34, of 122 E. Spruce St. in Houston, was issued a citation for driving while intoxicated on July 27.

An officer wrote the ticket while investigating an accident Carter was involved in while backing out of the driveway at his residence. The officer smelled alcohol and conducted field sobriety tests.

Carter was taken to jail for a 6-hour hold period.

Amy L. Dunkin, 41, of 1435 Thomasville Road, Apt. 4, in Houston, was arrested July 29 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony drug possession charge.

An officer made the arrest after observing Dunkin walking along U.S. 63. She was taken to jail with a bond set at $1,500.

An officer responded to the Southern Inn Motel on July 19 regarding a report of theft.

Upon arrival, the officer made contact with a man who works for the Missouri Department of Conservation who said several items with a total value of $1,070 had been stolen from his company work vehicle. Investigation is ongoing.