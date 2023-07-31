This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.
Texas County 911 reported a number outage Monday morning.
The outage is thought to have stemmed from a fiber cut.
If you need to reach emergency services, dial 417-967-5996. Most should be able to reach 911 as normal.
2nd time in the last few weeks a fiber line was cut with no explanation. This knocked out cell phone service as well. I couldn’t use my EBT Card, debit card, or ATM in Willow Springs. According to Brightspeed’s website they purchased CenturyLinks DSL lines ONLY in Oct 2022. Many many disruptions since! You need to follow up on this.
