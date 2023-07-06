Agnes Faye Crebo, age 91, of Washington, passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at 1:43 p.m. at the Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.

She was born June 11, 1932, in Houston, Mo. to Herfred and Mary Etta (Brown) McKinney. She married Ronald “Ronnie” Crebo on June 14, 1953 in East Peoria. He passed away Oct. 16, 2001 in Washington. She was also preceded in death by her parents, two brothers: Roy McKinney, Wayne McKinney, and two sisters: Violet Morris and Ruby Smith.

Survivors include one daughter, Janice (Chris) Miller of Lincoln, IL, three sons: Danny (Debra Dalton-Barker) Crebo of Washington, Randy Crebo of Peoria, Rick (Tammy) Crebo of Washington, and one brother, Glen (Jenny) McKinney of St. Peters, MO. She is also survived by grandchildren: Brian Crebo, Jenelle Crebo, Jennifer (Billy) Puckett, Michael (Cheri) Crebo, Frank (Jess) Hood, Nikki (Kyle) Becker, Jacob Crebo, Sarah Crebo, Christina Jenkins, Brent Warburton, Michelle Miller, Nicole (Conner Ryan) Miller, Courtney Miller, Laura Puckett, and great-grandchildren: Blake Crebo, Karson Crebo, Ava Crebo, Evelyn Hood, Andrew Becker, Alexander Becker, Robert Jenkins, Audrey Jenkins, and many nieces and nephews.

Faye worked in advertising for Multi-Ad Services in Peoria retiring in 1994. She was a member and past sergeant of arms for the East Peoria American Legion Post 983 Ladies Auxiliary, a past member of the Creve Coeur American Legion and a past member of the Pekin Moose Club.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, July 7, 2023, at the Remmert Funeral Home in East Peoria. Funeral services are at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the funeral home.

Burial is at Fondulac Cemetery in East Peoria.

Memorials may be made to the East Peoria American Legion Post 983.

You may view Faye’s obituary online at www.remmertfuneralhome.com

