The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:
- John M. Campbell, 48, of 6728 Lundy Road in Houston, was issued citations for driving while intoxicated and speeding on July 21.
At about 9:45 p.m., an officer observed a white Dodge Ram traveling at a high rate of speed on U.S. 63 near Indian Creek Road. The officer initiated a traffic stop and smelled a strong odor of alcohol, and field sobriety tests were conducted.
Campbell was taken to jail for a 6-hour hold.
- On July 13, the owner of a laundromat on C.W. Harry Drive reported that a 2 1/2 ton outside air condensing unit valued at $1,500 had been stolen from outside the business.
There are no suspects.
- Kolton C. Morgan, 27, of 813 Hiett Street in Houston, was arrested July 21 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony stealing charge.
An officer who knew of the warrant made the arrest after observing Morgan standing on the porch at a First Street residence. He was taken to jail and held without bond.
- Dalton J. Kaut, 18, of 8230 Emery Road, Apt. A, in Bucyrus, was issued a citation for stealing under $750 after allegedly shoplifting at Smokers Express on July 22.