The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

John M. Campbell, 48, of 6728 Lundy Road in Houston, was issued citations for driving while intoxicated and speeding on July 21.

At about 9:45 p.m., an officer observed a white Dodge Ram traveling at a high rate of speed on U.S. 63 near Indian Creek Road. The officer initiated a traffic stop and smelled a strong odor of alcohol, and field sobriety tests were conducted.

Campbell was taken to jail for a 6-hour hold.

On July 13, the owner of a laundromat on C.W. Harry Drive reported that a 2 1/2 ton outside air condensing unit valued at $1,500 had been stolen from outside the business.

There are no suspects.

Kolton C. Morgan, 27, of 813 Hiett Street in Houston, was arrested July 21 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony stealing charge.

An officer who knew of the warrant made the arrest after observing Morgan standing on the porch at a First Street residence. He was taken to jail and held without bond.