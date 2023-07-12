Frank and Julia Brooks McConnell of Houston are celebrating their 57th wedding anniversary.
Their children are Joseph McConnell, Houston, and Amy McConnell Flatt, Nashville, Tenn. They have four grandchildren.
There will be no formal celebration.
Click here to read our print edition online!
Frank and Julia Brooks McConnell of Houston are celebrating their 57th wedding anniversary.
Their children are Joseph McConnell, Houston, and Amy McConnell Flatt, Nashville, Tenn. They have four grandchildren.
There will be no formal celebration.