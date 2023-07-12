The attorney for an accused Houston murderer is seeking to withdraw from the case.

On June 13, C. Christopher Lozano of St. Louis filed the motion. He represents Adam T. Reams, who was charged in the June 2021 death near downtown Houston. He is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse, all felonies.

Adams is already in prison serving time for unrelated crimes — driving while revoked/suspended and leaving the scene of a Highway 17 accident with physical injury on Feb. 4, 2021.

Authorities allege Reams stabbed Billy Jack Hayes, 30, multiple times at a Broadway Street residence. Upon arrival, officers observed a man lying dead on the floor in a bedroom with stab wounds to the face, neck and torso, and significant amounts of blood in several locations around the house. As the investigation moved forward, Hayes was already in jail as a result of a police inquiry before the murder.