A Birch Tree man was taken to the Shannon County jail after his arrest Sunday evening, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Thomas L. Brown, 30, was arrested on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, felony unlawful possession of a firearm, no valid license, no seat belt and possession of drug paraphernalia, patrol said.

He was taken to the Shannon County jail on a 24-hour hold, the state patrol said.