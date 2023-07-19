This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), the sole supplier of blood, platelets, and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, needs blood donors to help ensure a strong summer blood supply to help avoid typical summer blood shortages for local use.

As a sweet, summer treat, successful donors will receive a free ice cream voucher from Dairy Queen, Culver’s or Hiland Dairy. Donors will also receive a limited edition “Chillin’ in the Ozarks T-shirt”.

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks donors provide all the blood for patients at Texas County Memorial Hospital, Mercy Hospital St. Francis, as well as dozens of healthcare facilities across the Ozarks. Cabool area residents have the opportunity to donate at the following location:

First Baptist Church

Family Life Center

801 Ozark Street., Cabool

Tuesday, July 25 – 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM

“The summer is commonly a challenging time for blood donations and the local blood supply,” CBCO Media Relations Representative Michelle Teter said. “Since we are missing many of our larger blood drives due to high schools and colleges being out, we really rely on our community donors to step up and help make sure their friends, family and neighbors have the blood they need. The need for blood never takes a break or a holiday and we are so appreciative of the great community spirit that brings people together to help each other – even if it’s someone they don’t even know.”

On behalf of local hospital patients, Community Blood Center of the Ozarks thanks blood donors from across the region for giving life to your community.

To help avoid wait times, appointments are strongly encouraged. Donors can schedule an appointment at https://www.cbco.org/donate-blood/ or by calling 417-227-5006.