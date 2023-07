An arrest Thursday evening sent a Cabool man to the Texas County Jail, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Robert S. Martindale, 50, was arrested on charges of possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to park vehicle on the far right of the roadway, patrol said.

He was taken to the Texas County jail on a 24-hour hold.