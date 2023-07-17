The Cabool School District is mourning the loss of high school science teacher Shawn Hines.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of the sudden and unexpected passing of beloved teacher, Mr. Shawn Hines,” said an announcement on the district’s Facebook page. “The Cabool R-IV School District mourns the loss of a wonderful educator, mentor, and friend.”

Mr. Hines was a 1986 graduate of Cabool High School.

“Mr. Hines was not just a teacher; he was a true inspiration to all those who had the privilege of knowing him,” the announcement said. “With an unwavering passion for science and a genuine love for his students, he dedicated himself to the pursuit of knowledge and the betterment of young minds. His enthusiasm for the subject was contagious.”

Visitation services will be from 6 to 8 p.m. this Saturday (July 22) at Robertson Drago Funeral Home in West Plains.