A Cabool woman was seriously injured Monday night in a Wright County crash, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Tpr. Zayne Tate said a westbound 2023 Chevrolet driven by Rebecca K. Shelley, 58, ran off the ride side of Highway W, struck a culvert and overturned. She was flown to Mercy Hospital in Springfield. She was wearing a seat belt. The vehicle was totaled. Cpl. Jacob Sellars assisted at the scene, which was about 10 miles north of Mountain Grove.