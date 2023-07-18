A Cabool woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Gabrielle E. Lewis, 19, was driving her 2008 Chevrolet Aveo northbound three and a half miles north of Houston on U.S. 63 when she traveled off the right side of the road, overcorrected, traveled off the left side of the road and overturned multiple times, patrol said.

She was not wearing a safety device. She was taken by air ambulance to Cox South in Springfield with serious injuries.

The vehicle was totaled.

Investigating the accident was Msgt. D. B. Pounds. Assisting at the scene were Texas County deputies and Houston Rural Fire Department.