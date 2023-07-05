The appearance of calf triplets is quite rare, as statistics show it happens about once in every 100,000 bovine births.

Even more rare is the calves being of the same gender.

And that’s what makes the calf triplets recently born at the Jones family’s Diamond J cattle farm near Houston so amazing, because all three are male.

The triplets’ mother is a 15-year-old Charolais Angus. She accepted all three of her boys and the family is doing well.

“At first, we thought maybe she had twins,” said Diamond J owner Lloyd Jones. “It took three or four days to realize what had happened because there would be one here and one there. But she was taking care of all of them, and we finally figured it out; it’s kind of crazy how it worked.”

Jones’ son, Case, said the Diamond J has seen other calf triplets, but they didn’t all survive.

“Two survived,” he said, “but we lost one.”

Case and Hannah Jones stand next to a set of calf triplets (all male) at their family farm near Houston.