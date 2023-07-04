The 39th annual Rt. 63 Car & Bike Show is Saturday, July 8, at the Old City Park at Licking.

There are door prizes, 50-50 drawing and lots of parking with shade. Vendors are welcome.

There is a T-shirt and dash plaque for the first 100 entries. Specialty trophies will be awarded.

The vehicle entry fee is $25. The bike entry fee also is $25.

Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. and car judging starts at 9 a.m. for cars. (Cars must be registered by 11 a.m.)

Bike information: Registration at 8 a.m. and judging at 10:30 a.m.

To learn more, call Aaron Epstein at 417-260-2627 or Cindy Wampner at 618-781-6867.