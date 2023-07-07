The Houston City Council announced Friday that it has fired Mark Campbell, city administrator, effective immediately.

“The city of Houston has decided to pursue a different direction of leadership to better suit our community and our citizens,” said city officials.

The council has yet to appoint an interim. Currently, Viki Narancich, mayor; Kevin Stilley, mayor pro tem; and Don Romines, alderman; are working together to help make sure the city continues to move forward.

Campbell, 51, was hired in September 2022, based on the recommendation of former Mayor Willy Walker and a 5-0 vote of the council (Councilman Kevin Stilley was unable to attend the meeting but expressed support of the hiring).

Campbell immigrated to America from Northern Ireland in the 1990s, attained a bachelor’s degree in America and helped managed several communities in Missouri, Colorado, Montana and Kansas.