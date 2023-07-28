In a special session of the Houston City Council held July 24, members voted unanimously to advertise and hire a deputy clerk.

During the closed portion of the session, members voted to adjust the city clerk’s salary to $53,840 effective Oct. 1. To reduce the clerk’s duties, a deputy clerk will be hired.

All members agreed on the adjusted pay, but a motion was made by Tim Ceplina, alderman, to amend the motion to Nov. 1, but the motion died on the table with no second. The original motion passed with only Ceplina dissenting.

Additionally, the council interviewed a potential interim city administrator, a potential city administrator and heard updates on the city’s current legal case against the former mayor.