During a motion hearing held Wednesday morning, the City of Houston and Former Mayor Willy Walker, represented by Nathan Nickolaus and Travis Elliott respectively, agreed to delay the trial.

The hearing, heard by Judge William Hickle, was started with Nickolaus stating the city had withdrawn its motion to quash the depositions requested by the defendant. Additionally, both parties agreed they would prefer a continuance to wrap up discovery and depositions.

The depositions, including five members of Houston’s Board of Aldermen, one former member and the city clerk, will now take place Aug. 14-15.

A new trial setting will be held Aug. 22.