Residents of Houston have the opportunity Wednesday to give input on the plan for a new city park in the community.

The meeting is 5:30 p.m. at the meeting room at the Houston Municipal Swimming Pool. The Bridges family gave a tract at Lilly Avenue and West Highway 17 for development. It will be known as “The Elmer and Estella Bridges Memorial Park” and sits on 1.88 acres. A house was demolished earlier on the property, and the exterior rock kept for landscaping.