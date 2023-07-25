When the Houston High School girls basketball team takes the floor in the first game of the 2023-2024 season, the squad will be led by one of the region’s most accomplished high school players ever: Micah Lee.

Lee, 32, is a native of Marshfield and a 2009 graduate of Thayer High School who has been teaching locally for three years, including two at Raymondville and last year at Houston Middle School.

During her playing days as a guard at Thayer High School, Lee (who was then Micah Stevens) amassed 2,123 points to set an all-time school record for career points scored that still stands. The lefty played on two teams that won the South Central Association conference championship and she was twice named SCA Most Valuable Player. She also earned All-State recognition in her junior and senior years and was named to the All-District First Team three times.

“It was the best part of my life at the time,” Lee said. “It was so much fun; all I ever did was play basketball.”

Surrounded by teammates, Micah Lee (then Micah Stevens) is honored after surpassing the 2,000-point mark during her playing days at Thayer.

During her senior year, Lee received a nomination for McDonald’s All-American and played in an East vs. West All-Star event in Seattle that featured players from almost every state. She went on to play NCAA Division II basketball on a full ride scholarship at Maryville University in St. Louis for a year before moving back home to get married, start a family and pursue an education degree.

Lee and her husband, Denim Lee, live in Houston and have two children: Kellen (9) and Kenna (5).

While employed at Raymondville School, Lee coached both middle school boys and girls basketball. She is also active in volunteer coaching in local youth programs, as well as coaching her son’s third-and-fourth-grade travel team.

Thayer guard Micah Stevens prepares to shoot a free throw during a game at Cabool.

Lee’s coaching philosophy is largely based on effort.

“It’s all about working harder than everyone around you,” she said. “Physical and mental toughness is the most valuable asset players can have.”

Lee knows that she and her players will all be going through a learning experience as she settles into her role.

“There’s going to be some trial and error,” she said, “but I’m intense and in-your-face and I’m ready to go.”

Lady Tigers fans can expect to see a fast-paced and aggressive style of play next season, and active, aggressive defense will be a priority. Youth will be at the forefront, as Lee’s program will feature several underclassmen who will see varsity playing time.

“From what I’ve seen so far, we have a lot of young talent,” she said. “They’ve got a lot of work to do, but they look like they’re ready to be up to the challenge. We’re going to build from the ground up and make it happen.”

Lee will be the Lady Tigers’ fourth head coach in the past five seasons. She replaces Lindsey Vermillion, who resigned last spring after two years in the position.

“There’s a lot of emotions,” Lee said. “I’m excited and nervous, and I’ve already had some sleepless nights since I got the job just thinking about what the future is going to look like.”

Lee is a sixth and seventh-grade social studies teacher at Houston Middles School. She said she hopes the fans will be totally on board as the new-look Lady Tigers compete later this year.

“I’m ready for the fans to commit as much as I’m going to and the girls are going to, and to just be a part of it,” she said. “I want them to be ready for that aggressive, upbeat style, and I’m ready for the girls to provide entertainment and not the boring stuff.

“I’m really ready to get to work.”

Wearing period-correct long shorts, Micah Stevens was front and center on the cover of the 2008 issue of the annual Ozarks Basketball Preview published by Springfield’s KY3 TV.