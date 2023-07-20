Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters during their July 12 – July 13 meeting.

Members:

Reviewed and discussed Missouri Public Entity Risk Management (MOPERM) statement of coverage and Dan Caneder’s request concerning insurance renewal.

Met with library foundation members to approve $300,000 of extra funding for the new library in Houston.

Reviewed request on the Secure Rural Schools Act. The county chose to continue receiving funds as in the past.

Reviewed and acknowledged the hirings of Fredderick Wixom, full-time jailer; and Sean Bonner, full-time deputy sheriff; both effective July 12.

In other business, commissioners heard from:

Edward Close who dropped off paperwork for Golden Hills Homeowners Association.

Jeff Malam, Pierce Township, who delivered updates on new members to the board.

Kim Demotte, concerning the upcoming Missouri Ozarks Rally.

Fred Stenger, Piney Township, requesting a BEAP study for crossing on Lundy Road. Left a message with Jeremy Manning, Smith Engineering, to begin working on it.

Lonnie Roper concerning Crest Lane.

Bob Parker concerning changes to the classification of property.

Brian Reed on the approach at U.S. 63 and Koltz Road.

The full minutes can be read below: