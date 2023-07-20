Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters during their July 12 – July 13 meeting.
Members:
- Reviewed and discussed Missouri Public Entity Risk Management (MOPERM) statement of coverage and Dan Caneder’s request concerning insurance renewal.
- Met with library foundation members to approve $300,000 of extra funding for the new library in Houston.
- Reviewed request on the Secure Rural Schools Act. The county chose to continue receiving funds as in the past.
- Reviewed and acknowledged the hirings of Fredderick Wixom, full-time jailer; and Sean Bonner, full-time deputy sheriff; both effective July 12.
In other business, commissioners heard from:
- Edward Close who dropped off paperwork for Golden Hills Homeowners Association.
- Jeff Malam, Pierce Township, who delivered updates on new members to the board.
- Kim Demotte, concerning the upcoming Missouri Ozarks Rally.
- Fred Stenger, Piney Township, requesting a BEAP study for crossing on Lundy Road. Left a message with Jeremy Manning, Smith Engineering, to begin working on it.
- Lonnie Roper concerning Crest Lane.
- Bob Parker concerning changes to the classification of property.
- Brian Reed on the approach at U.S. 63 and Koltz Road.
The full minutes can be read below: