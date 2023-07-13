Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters during their July 5 – July 6 meeting.

Members:

Met with library foundation members Janet Fraley, Louise Beasley, Brad Gentry, Terry Jones, Gwen Ross, Linda Roberts and Cathy Douglas concerning proposed construction cost increases for the proposed new library facility.

Were presented a jail meals bid from Tiger Commissary by Sheriff Scott Lindsey and Jail Supervisor Luritta Baker.

Heard from the public administrator concerning the need for new filing cabinets.

In other business, commissioners heard from:

Edward Close inquired about any updates on road maintenance in the Golden Hills Community.

George Sholtz with questions on the progress of the bridge at Baptist Camp as well as updates around the county.

CPI Technologies over the phone concerning the county’s elevator phone system.

Kenny Perzan, with Town Screene, to introduce himself to the commission.

Jack Garvey pertaining to the opioid settlement.

Grant Heithold about potential voter fraud in the county and ways to avoid any issues in the future.

The full minutes can be read below: