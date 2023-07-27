Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters during their July 19 – July 20 meeting.

Members:

Approved the appointment recommendation from Pierce Township of Scott Woolsey to fill the open position of Pierce Township board member.

Met with Grant Heithold who had questions and concerns about elections.

Met with the assessor on concerns from the board of equalization meeting.

Heard the collector/treasurer request an early vacation for one of her employees.

Tina Garrett, public administrator, asked how the county pays for employees called to jury duty. She also inquired if the commission knew about the cemetery plots donated to the county at Boone Creek Cemetery.

In other business, commissioners heard from:

Jeff Malam who presented the commission with a resignation letter from Hank Hustus, Pierce Township.

Rhonda Ledbetter, who asked about a bill she submitted and the absence of drug court in Texas County.

The full minutes can be read below: