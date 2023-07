A concert, “The Clear Tour,” is 7 p.m. Monday, July 10, at the Melba Performing Arts Center in downtown Houston.

Box office opens at 5 p.m. Tickets are $20 cash. For advanced tickets and information, call 417-967-4473. All proceeds benefit the STARS Foundation. Pizza Express is sponsoring the concert in honor of its 39th anniversary and in memory of Richard Wood, owner.