A change in tax classification for firemen and police officers and an upcoming public hearing were among matters discussed Monday by the Houston City Council.

Absent from the meeting was Mark Campbell, city administrator, who was attending a wedding in Colorado.

After discussion in previous committee and council meetings, the council approved a switch from 1099s to W2s for firemen and reserve officers. This change will allow taxes to be withheld during the year, will allow the pay to be direct deposited and will increase the payroll tax burden of the city. Don Romines, member, was the only dissenting vote.

Also discussed was a public input meeting for the utilization of donated land located at Lilly Avenue and West Highway 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 12.

Early in 2022, the city accepted the 1.88-acre tract, which includes a rock exterior house and two outbuildings, from Marvin and Audrey Bridges, who grew up in Houston and live in Springfield.

They are retired educators and both graduated from Houston High School in the 1950s. Among other stipulations, the park will have handicapped accessible features, flower beds, walkways, seating and tables and the rock building will be maintained.

In other matters:

Members discussed security and meeting camera usage and efficacy. Previously, a $7,498.55 charge was made to update the system, $1.45 shy of the amount needed to come before the council.

Romines discussed getting a podium for public guests.

A motion passed to purchase a new camera for the police evidence room, budget cameras for city parks next year and turn cameras and audio off at the end of council’s open session.

Members discussed the delay of airport construction again, questioning the continual setbacks. Work is now slated for July 24.

A motion passed to purchase 36 new electric meters, with the discussion of an app where customers can view their electric bill.

Members corrected an issue where meters were charging the wrong accounts.

The council agreed to have the mayor sign a letter of support for the city’s power supplier to receive grant funding for the construction of solar farms.

Members decided to pursue different pool hours next year.

The council agreed to close West Main Street to Grand Avenue from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 8 for Mean Muggin’s one-year anniversary.

Members discussed getting a policy in place to force residents to cut down dead trees. For now, letters will be sent to residents requesting they do so.

The potential to receive broadband funding released by the governor was discussed.

The postponement of the fireworks show was indefinite, as a date could not be determined.

At 7:46 p.m., the council adjourned into closed session.