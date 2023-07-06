Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters during their June 28-June 29 meeting.

Acknowledged and approved the reappointments of Linda Roberts and Cathy Sirdoreous for four-year terms to the Texas County Library Board.

Met with Janice Weddle, Kay Jordan and Dana McGuire from the University Extension office concerning updates to their programming.

Reviewed and acknowledged that Dakota Wade and Alejandro Flores graduated from the Sheriff academy and will be commissioned as Deputy Sheriffs effective June 28. Wade is assigned to the jail, Flores to the patrol division.

Reviewed and acknowledged that Joshua D. Lee’s “at will status” as full-time jailer is “no longer needed” effective June 26.

In other business, commissioners heard from:

Brian Reed concerning the MoDOT agreement for the Klotz Drive approach.

George Sholtz to discuss the marijuana tax and news in surrounding counties.

Stace Holland, TCMH CEO, with hospital updates.

Grant Wilson, of U.S. Rep. Jason Smith’s office, on updates from Washington and concerns in the county.

The full minutes can be read below: