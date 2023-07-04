The Texas County Coroner answered 23 calls in June 2023. In the community, there were 19 natural deaths, including cancer (7), stroke (2), heart disease (4), pneumonia (2), pulmonary embolism (2), respiratory disease and advanced age. One case is undetermined at this time, pending further investigation.

Three accidental deaths occurred, two due to falls and one due to motor vehicle crash.



There was one offender death at South Central Correctional Center in June. An autopsy revealed the cause of death was high blood pressure leading to a heart attack with no suspicion of illicit drug use.