The search for James Cruse extended into a third day on Sunday after a Greene County burglary was reported on South Bristol Avenue. The Greene County Sheriff’s Department was shown surveillance video that pictured Cruse entering through a residence’s window and steal a vehicle that was later seen in Nixa that morning.

At about 5 p.m., deputies received a call from the 3400 block of East Farm Road 186 for a male matching the description of Cruse, who said he had broken down in a vehicle and he was walking to a convenience store. The stolen vehicle was found east of the address, parked and unoccupied at a home under construction.

A perimeter was established by various law enforcement agencies, and they said Cruse was contained in an area around U.S. 65. He was later spotted on rock ledges. At one point, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department said he attempted to climb a rock face, but fell. He climbed back up again, and was taken into custody. He was evaluated by EMS and later transported to the Greene County Jail.