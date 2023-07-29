A 54-year-old man — the subject of a manhunt in southwest Texas County on Friday — has been linked to crimes in Stone and Greene counties, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department reported Saturday.

Deputies searched this morning for 54-year-old James H. Cruse who was located in a stolen vehicle taken from Stone County. According to the sheriff’s department, Cruse dumped it and ran from deputies on foot. He later stole a John Deere tractor in the area and fled from Greene County deputies and Springfield Police Department officers. He dumped it and fled on foot.

He was last seen in an area of Farm Roads 148 and 193 and was wearing a gray short sleeve shirt and black shorts.

It said at about 1:30 p.m. it has concluded its search without finding him, but will continue to patrol in the area.

Greene County authorities said he is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, call 911.