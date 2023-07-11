Customer service does not mean the customer is always right – not in the emergency field anyway.

All too often, one or more dispatchers have been told they will lose their job or be involved in a lawsuit, all because the dispatcher did what was correct and not what the caller wanted. This occurrence is happening more frequently than ever before from my viewpoint. When an emergency or non-emergency call is received, it must be handled according to certain guidelines. Unfortunately, this does not always make the caller happy. Not every caller is pleasant, especially if it involves an emergency and that is understood and even expected. Dispatch is trained regarding frustrated, hysterical and even uncooperative callers. However, there are some that are so difficult that their request cannot be met.

As frustrating as it may be, not all law enforcement is always on duty or even available for a call at a certain time. These dedicated individuals do have some much-needed time off. More often than not, they are responding to an active call or working a call and just are not available to take a phone call. When someone calls in requesting to speak to law enforcement, this will mean that the caller must wait until they are available to call them back. Dispatch will ask the caller’s name, call back number and what the call is about. Below are some interactions that dispatch must deal with on a weekly and sometimes daily basis.

Dispatcher: “9-1-1, Where is your emergency?”

Caller: “I want to talk to the deputy right now!”

Dispatcher: “He is on another call at the moment if I can get your name and number, I will have them contact you when they are finished.”

Caller: “I want to talk to him right now, put him on the phone!”

Dispatcher: “I cannot do that; I can take your information and give it to him as soon as he is finished.”

Caller: “Just do your job and put him on the phone, or I will have your job!”

This caller just hung up the phone without further response or direction from dispatch.

Dispatcher: “9-1-1, Where is your emergency?”

Caller: “I don’t want to talk to you, put the officer on the phone!”

Dispatcher: “We are in a separate location than the officers. Who would you like to speak with?

Caller: “Not you! I need to speak to someone that knows what is going on.”

Dispatcher: “What agency do you need to speak to? We dispatch for multiple law agencies.”

Caller: “The one that was proud to wear his badge, that came out to my house last night.”

Dispatcher: “What is your name and phone number? I can see who came out and will give them the message.”

Caller: “I am not giving you nothing; just get them on the phone!”

Dispatcher: “I need to know what agency, or your name and I can advise them.”

Caller: “You are useless!

The caller hangs up only to call back three more times stating the same statements. This caller had called in on admin line or a direct line, when this happens no location is given for the caller. Finally, they gave a name, and the previous call was located, and a message was given to the correct agency.

Dispatcher: “9-1-1, Where is your emergency?”

Caller: “I don’t have an emergency, but you are going to if you don’t get someone on the phone, I can talk to about this trash being dumped on my property.”

Dispatcher: “Where is this happening at?”

Caller: “It is happening on my property and that is all I am going to tell you; now shut your pretty little mouth and put someone on the phone that can actually help me.”

Dispatcher: “Sir, we dispatch for multiple agencies; if you will tell me your address, I can give the correct agency your information.”

Caller: “I am not giving you anything; just put them on the phone!”

Dispatcher: “Sir, I cannot do that; as they are not in the building we are in and there are multiple emergency calls happening that they are taken care of. If you tell me your phone number and name, I will have someone call you back.”

Caller: “I am not giving you anything; put some of your stupid hold music on, and tell them I am waiting.”

Dispatcher: “I cannot do that sir, if you do not have an emergency, I am going to have to release the line.”

Caller: “You will have the emergency, when you are sued you for not helping me…”

As this caller was still yelling, the dispatcher had to release the call. There were many calls coming in regarding a two-car accident with multiple injuries. Just as the dispatcher had finished giving an ambulance directions for the accident, that same caller called in yelling. The dispatcher recognized him, again asked for his information and as he kept yelling and giving no information. Dispatch, again, had to hang up on him. That dispatcher could hear their partner help a caller begin CPR on a patient involved in the accident, as another emergency call was ringing in.

The above were only examples of calls regarding law enforcement. These were not direct quotes. Most of the calls of this nature have very explicit and profound language use by the caller. Dispatch takes each call seriously and is handled according to a set of protocols and guidelines. Dispatch will even try to explain how things must be done, sometimes to no avail.

Then why does one stay in this career if this happens? That question has been asked many times over. The answer: Because of that one call! Even though these types of calls are becoming more frequent, that one call that saves a life or helps someone from ending their own, is worth it. There are many callers that are helped each day with emergency and non-emergency situations and express their appreciation. Those in this career will not let the growing ungrateful few stop them from helping the many that reach out.

Even though dispatch may not be respected by some, there are still many that encourage, support, and are thankful that they heard that voice say “9-1-1, Where is your emergency?”

The Texas County Emergency Services office in Houston is funded by a 3/8-cent countywide sales tax approved by voters in 2013.