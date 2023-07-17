The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
- A deputy responded on June 8 to a report of property damage to a power line on Highway MM at Mountain Grove.
An official with Sho-Me Power Electric Cooperative advised the sheriff’s department by email that Structure 4 on Line 841 had been shot at with a firearm, and that four insulators had been destroyed, causing a power outage. The insulators were valued at $24.02 apiece and the labor to perform repairs was valued at $1,700.
There are no suspects.
- On June 11, a 27-year-old man reported theft at his Rocky Ridge Road residence at Bucyrus.
The man told an investigating deputy that numerous items with a total value of $26,910 had been swiped over a period beginning toward the end of 2022. He said a game camera had been installed and captured photos of three suspects who he didn’t recognize.
Investigation led to the trio being identified as two men and a woman from Marshfield. Probable cause statements were sent to the county prosecutor seeking charges against them.
- A deputy was dispatched June 26 regarding a report of a domestic assault at a Highway 32 residence at Licking.
The officer made contact with a 27-year-old man and 24-year-old woman there who each wished to pursue charges against the other. Probable cause statements were sent to the county prosecutor.
- Daniel Richardson, 59, of 118 Sackett Road at Licking, was arrested July 14 for having an active Texas County warrant for felony charges of forgery and tampering with a motor vehicle.
An officer who knew of the warrant made the arrest at Richardson’s residence. He was taken to jail and held without bond.
- Timothy S. Edwards, 52, of 15308 Piney Drive in Houston, was arrested July 15 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony assault charge.
A deputy made the arrest at Edwards’ residence and took him to jail, where he was held without bond.
Texas County Jail admissions
July 10
Clarence Hall – warrant
Darla Teiberis – burglary
Amber Smith – possession of controlled substance
July 11
Ricky Flowers – possession of controlled substance
Kelly Gordon – resisting arrest
Jon Little – tampering with motor vehicle
Bradley Stoner – 96-hour hold
July 13
Benjamin Coleman – possession of controlled substance
July 14
Daniel Richardson – forgery, tampering
Eric Warren – warrant
July 15
Willard Hall – 24-hour shock
Timothy Edwards – assault
Aaron Arthur – leaving scene of an accident