The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

A deputy responded on June 8 to a report of property damage to a power line on Highway MM at Mountain Grove.

An official with Sho-Me Power Electric Cooperative advised the sheriff’s department by email that Structure 4 on Line 841 had been shot at with a firearm, and that four insulators had been destroyed, causing a power outage. The insulators were valued at $24.02 apiece and the labor to perform repairs was valued at $1,700.

There are no suspects.

On June 11, a 27-year-old man reported theft at his Rocky Ridge Road residence at Bucyrus.

The man told an investigating deputy that numerous items with a total value of $26,910 had been swiped over a period beginning toward the end of 2022. He said a game camera had been installed and captured photos of three suspects who he didn’t recognize.

Investigation led to the trio being identified as two men and a woman from Marshfield. Probable cause statements were sent to the county prosecutor seeking charges against them.

A deputy was dispatched June 26 regarding a report of a domestic assault at a Highway 32 residence at Licking.

The officer made contact with a 27-year-old man and 24-year-old woman there who each wished to pursue charges against the other. Probable cause statements were sent to the county prosecutor.

Daniel Richardson, 59, of 118 Sackett Road at Licking, was arrested July 14 for having an active Texas County warrant for felony charges of forgery and tampering with a motor vehicle.

An officer who knew of the warrant made the arrest at Richardson’s residence. He was taken to jail and held without bond.

Timothy S. Edwards, 52, of 15308 Piney Drive in Houston, was arrested July 15 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony assault charge.

A deputy made the arrest at Edwards’ residence and took him to jail, where he was held without bond.