The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

  • On July 7, a deputy spoke with two men involved in a dispute over the location of a fence line at a Highway 32 property at Plato.
  • A 58-year-old Raymondville man reported on June 18 that a welder valued at $4,800 had been stolen from his Splitlimb Road residence. Investigation is ongoing.
  • Aaron B. Arthur, 40, of 11673 Murr Road in Cabool, was arrested July 15 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident and a misdemeanor traffic infraction charge.

A deputy who was aware of the warrant made the arrest at Arthur’s residence. He was taken to jail with a bond set at $50,000.

Texas County Jail admissions

July 24

Joshua Carmin – assault

Katrina Kirk – failure to appear

July 25

Cody L. Smith – rape

Heather Schoster – Phelps County warrant

July 26

Jayme Bowen – possession of controlled substance, stealing

David Pectol – possession of controlled substance

July 27

Thomas Landana – failure to appear

Zachary Holt – driving while revoked

John Carter – DWI

July 28

Brandon Ingram – driving while revoked

Suzan Micas – 24-hour shock

Julio Martinez – contempt

Dakota Goforth – DWI

Kaden Swank – rape

July 29

Alexander Zigmantas – warrant

Amy Dunkin – possession of controlled substance

Ricky McGowan – failure to appear

July 30

Amber Kirk – warrant

Thomas Cain – failure to appear

Kullan Sharp – stealing motor vehicle

Heather Schoster – stealing motor vehicle

Ron Hayes – property damage

