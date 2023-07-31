The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
- On July 7, a deputy spoke with two men involved in a dispute over the location of a fence line at a Highway 32 property at Plato.
- A 58-year-old Raymondville man reported on June 18 that a welder valued at $4,800 had been stolen from his Splitlimb Road residence. Investigation is ongoing.
- Aaron B. Arthur, 40, of 11673 Murr Road in Cabool, was arrested July 15 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident and a misdemeanor traffic infraction charge.
A deputy who was aware of the warrant made the arrest at Arthur’s residence. He was taken to jail with a bond set at $50,000.
Texas County Jail admissions
July 24
Joshua Carmin – assault
Katrina Kirk – failure to appear
July 25
Cody L. Smith – rape
Heather Schoster – Phelps County warrant
July 26
Jayme Bowen – possession of controlled substance, stealing
David Pectol – possession of controlled substance
July 27
Thomas Landana – failure to appear
Zachary Holt – driving while revoked
John Carter – DWI
July 28
Brandon Ingram – driving while revoked
Suzan Micas – 24-hour shock
Julio Martinez – contempt
Dakota Goforth – DWI
Kaden Swank – rape
July 29
Alexander Zigmantas – warrant
Amy Dunkin – possession of controlled substance
Ricky McGowan – failure to appear
July 30
Amber Kirk – warrant
Thomas Cain – failure to appear
Kullan Sharp – stealing motor vehicle
Heather Schoster – stealing motor vehicle
Ron Hayes – property damage