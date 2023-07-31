The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

On July 7, a deputy spoke with two men involved in a dispute over the location of a fence line at a Highway 32 property at Plato.

A 58-year-old Raymondville man reported on June 18 that a welder valued at $4,800 had been stolen from his Splitlimb Road residence. Investigation is ongoing.

Aaron B. Arthur, 40, of 11673 Murr Road in Cabool, was arrested July 15 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident and a misdemeanor traffic infraction charge.

A deputy who was aware of the warrant made the arrest at Arthur’s residence. He was taken to jail with a bond set at $50,000.