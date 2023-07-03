The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

A deputy responded on June 18 to a report of a donkey attacking children and killing a puppy at a Prairie Road residence in Bucyrus.

The officer made contact with a man and woman there who said a neighbor man’s donkey had come onto their property and started chasing their grandchildren, who were playing with puppies in the backyard. The pair told the deputy the donkey grabbed a puppy with its mouth and shook it violently, which killed it.

The donkey reportedly continued to attack children and other animals, so the man retrieved a rifle from the house and shot and killed it.

The deputy estimated that the donkey had traveled about 600 yards to arrive at the victims’ house. The man and woman said the donkey had acted aggressively on their property in the past.

The donkey’s owner was contacted by phone and said he was in St. Louis and would retrieve the carcass when he returned. The man and woman were content with the resolution and said they would handle the matter civilly.

Brandy Roark, 34, of 14403 Gentry Lane at Plato, was arrested June 28 for having an active Texas County warrant for felony charges of forgery and stealing $750 or more.

A deputy who was aware of the warrant made the arrest at Roark’s residence. She was taken to jail with a bond set at $25,000.