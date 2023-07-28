Donna Marie (Farmer) Woolsey, 88, of Mountain View, Mo., passed away on July 26, 2023. Born on Dec. 24, 1934, in Welch, Okla., she was the youngest of four girls and spent her early years in Oklahoma, Illinois, and Missouri.

Donna married her high-school sweetheart, Milford Woolsey, in 1952, and together, they established a homestead along the Pine Branch on the Upper Jacks Fork River, where they raised their family of five sons.

Throughout her life, Donna cherished spending time with her family, hosting horseback rides and enjoying outdoor activities in the heart of the Ozarks. She was a caregiver to her family and shared many porch visits with her husband Milford, sharing stories of their lives together.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Milford, and two sons, James Woolsey and Michael Woolsey. She is survived by three sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, as well as her sister-in-law, Verna Woolsey of Mountain View.

Donna’s hobbies included gardening, crocheting, reading her Bible, and spending quality time with her family. She was a lifelong member of the Arroll Community Church. Donna’s memory will forever live on in the hearts of her loved ones.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Arroll Community Church with Pastor Daniel Woolsey and Pastor Calvin Woolsey officiating. Interment will follow in the Arroll Cemetery. Services are under the care of Bradford Funeral Home and online condolences may be left at www.bradfordfuneralhome.net