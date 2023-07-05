As Americans celebrated the July 4 holiday, emergency responders were hard at work attending to a significant number of incidents.

According to Sgt. Eddie Young of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, who released corresponding statistics, the period from 6 p.m. June 30 to midnight July 4 proved to be particularly hectic.

During this timeframe, a total of 22 crashes occurred, with 13 resulting in injuries. Law enforcement also made 13 arrests related to driving while intoxicated (DWI) offenses and one arrest for drug-related offenses. There were no reported boating fatalities, and zero overall fatalities were recorded.

It should be noted that these statistics are from the Troop G jurisdiction and do not reflect statewide figures. The authorities plan to release a more comprehensive report at a later date, providing a broader perspective on the state’s Independence Day incidents.