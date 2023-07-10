An Eminence man was injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

John D. Coney, 67, was driving a 2018 Jeep Wrangler southbound on Highway 19 one mile south of Eminence when he stopped in traffic to make a left turn and was struck in the rear by a 2009 Ford Taurus driven by Christopher N. Long, 25, of West Harrison, Ind., patrol said.

Coney, who was wearing a safety device, was taken with moderate injuries to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains by ambulance.

Long was also wearing a safety device and his vehicle was totaled, Coney’s vehicle suffered moderate damage.

Investigating the accident was Tpr. N. A. Frazier.