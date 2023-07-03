Ernest “Ernie” Ray Friend was the youngest child of Charlie and Helen (Johnson) Friend. He was born on Aug. 16, 1944, in Hayti, Mo. He went to be with the Lord on June 29, 2023, at the age of 78. Ernie married the love of his life on June 8, 1993. Ernie and Loretta met when Loretta’s daughter, Lisa, kept inviting him over for pie.

Ernie was saved at an early age and was an active member of Abounding Hope Church until the day of his death. He attended school at Licking and was a member of the graduating class of 1962. After high school, Ernie moved to St. Louis for a short time and worked before returning back home to Licking and driving a truck for his dad and Southwest. Ernie began working for Intercounty Electric in the early 1970s where he worked for 36 years.

Ernie leaves behind a loving wife, Loretta, of 30 years. Ernie will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

A visitation for Ernie was held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Abounding Home Church. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 3, 2023, at Abounding Hope Church with Pastor Phillip McGuire, Ben Pursifull and Brother Robert Gifford officiating. Pallbearers were Roy Cook, Bob Sullins, Dale Creek, Tommy Friend, Jerry Stienbarger, and Norman Dixon. Interment will follow at Union Chapel Cemetery in Eunice. Memorial contributions in Ernie’s name may be made to the Abounding Hope building fund. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.