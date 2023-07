Firefighters from two departments battled a vehicle fire and other blazes near Highway H and U.S. 63 on Friday afternoon.

Authorities said a truck hauling cardboard caught fire, creating an inferno at the intersection where the truck came to rest.

Cabool, Mountain Grove and Houston Rural responded in extreme heat and successfully extinguished the fires – some of those north of the Big Piney River, according to initial reports. The Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted.