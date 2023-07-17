Gary Dean Myers, 81, of Houston, Mo. passed away, July 11, 2023. Gary Dean Myers is the son of Cleo (Cox) and Albert Myers and was born Jan. 28, 1942, in Eldon, Iowa.

He had four brothers, Herbert, Albert, Johnny, & Larry, and one sister, Martha (Myers) Whistler. He was raised in Eldon, Iowa where he attended grade school and later graduated from Moulton-Udell high school in Moulton, Iowa in 1961, where, Gary and best friend, Lowell Scott were named best buddies during high school, and remained lifelong friends until Lowell’s passing. Gary was united in marriage in 1963 to his wife of 60 years, Linda Ellen White in Moulton, Iowa.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; daughter, Julie Hale (Greg) of Cabool, Mo.; son, Andy Myers (Kyndra) of Birch Tree, Mo.; two grandsons, Nick Masters (Ashton) of Cabool, Mo. and Caleb Myers (Whitney) of Birch Tree, Mo.; One granddaughter, Karena Hale of Cabool, Mo.; two great grandsons, Morgan Harley Masters and Layne Dean Myers.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cleo (cox) and Albert Myers; brothers, Herbert, Albert, and Johnny Myers; sister, Martha (Myers) Whistler; Daughter, Michele Ellen Myers; and infant daughter Angela Myers.

Gary began his career after high school working on the Rock Island Railroad in Eldon, Iowa in 1963. He worked on the railroad for twenty years and also farmed and trained horses for local farmers. In 1983, he moved with his family to Houston, Mo.

Gary was an avid coon dog lover and raised, hunted, and trained many champion coon dogs over the years. Gary enjoyed & loved spending time with his family, grandkids, and great grandkids taking them coon hunting, trail riding horses and telling funny stories.

Gary could always put a smile on people’s faces and he enjoyed making them laugh with his funny gestures. He has touched and impacted the lives of so many and will be loved & missed dearly by his family and friends.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Pine Lawn Cemetery in Houston with Pastor Jim Root officiating. Services are under the care of Bradford Funeral Home and online condolences may be left at www.bradfordfuneralhome.net

