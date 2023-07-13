The 2023 Lady Tiger Youth Basketball Camp is scheduled for Wednesday through Friday, July 26 through 28, in Hiett Gymnasium.

The camp will be led by new Houston High School girls basketball coach Micah Lee.

Sessions for players in kindergarten through fourth-grade will run from 3 to 4:15 p.m. each day, followed by sessions for players in fifth through eighth-grade from 4:30 to 6.

The camp will focus on three fundamental aspects of the game: Passing, shooting and defense. Players will be grouped according to age and skill level.

The cost is $25 per athlete, which includes a T-shirt.

For information, email coach Lee at mlee@houston.k12.mo.us or call 417-280-7730.